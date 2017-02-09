TNA Joker’s Wild One Night Only PPV Debuts This Week, Card Details The 2017 TNA Joker’s Wild One Night Only PPV will premiere on the FITE App on February 10th at 9pm PST. You can download the FITE App free from iTunes and Google Play at this link. The event was taped back in January and will feature the following matches: -Davey Richards & Moose vs Broken Matt Hardy & Trevor Lee

-Aron Rex & Rockstar Spud vs Bad Bones & Jessie Godderz.

-Eddie Kingston & Bram vs Robbie E & Shera.

-“The Miracle” Mike Bennett & Braxton Sutter vs Tyrus & Crazy Steve.

-DJZ & Jeff Hardy vs Eli Drake & newcomer Paradox.

-Sienna & Jade vs Laurel Van Ness & Allie.

-Kaleb Conolley & Eddie Edwards vs Andrew Everett & Marshae Rocket. The stars of IMPACT WRESTLING come together as randomly selected tag teams vie for a chance at the ultimate prize. With endless potential combinations, who will work as a team and who will self-destruct on the path to the Joker’s Wild Gauntlet Match at the end of the evening? TNA WRESTLING presents ONE NIGHT ONLY: JOKER’S WILD 2017 premiering Friday February 10, 8e/5p on pay per view. * What Does Hulk Hogan Think of Trump’s Immigration Ban? As seen in the photo below, President Donald Trump posted the following on Instagram, showing the percentage of Americans who like and dislike his new immigration ban. In the screenshot below it, Hulk Hogan liked Trump’s post: ‘Immigration Ban Is One Of Trump’s Most Popular Orders So Far’ A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Feb 8, 2017 at 11:41am PST