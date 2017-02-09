TNA Joker’s Wild One Night Only PPV Debuts This Week, Card Details
The 2017 TNA Joker’s Wild One Night Only PPV will premiere on the FITE App on February 10th at 9pm PST. You can download the FITE App free from iTunes and Google Play at this link. The event was taped back in January and will feature the following matches:
-Davey Richards & Moose vs Broken Matt Hardy & Trevor Lee
The stars of IMPACT WRESTLING come together as randomly selected tag teams vie for a chance at the ultimate prize. With endless potential combinations, who will work as a team and who will self-destruct on the path to the Joker’s Wild Gauntlet Match at the end of the evening? TNA WRESTLING presents ONE NIGHT ONLY: JOKER’S WILD 2017 premiering Friday February 10, 8e/5p on pay per view. *
What Does Hulk Hogan Think of Trump’s Immigration Ban?
As seen in the photo below, President Donald Trump posted the following on Instagram, showing the percentage of Americans who like and dislike his new immigration ban. In the screenshot below it, Hulk Hogan liked Trump’s post:
