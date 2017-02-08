The FITE App Celebrating One Year Anniversary By Offering All PPV Programming Free For 24 Hours

To celebrate its one year anniversary, The Fite App has announced all of its PPV content, including older TNA, ROH and Insane Championship Wrestling PPV events, will be free for a 24 hour period beginning Thursday, February 9th at 8am EST.
You can download the app to your cell phone, Samsung Smart TV, iPad, iPhone and other mobile devices by clicking here. The Fite App can be used in general to stream a ton of free pro wrestling programming, MMA, boxing and martial arts events as well as PPV events including this Sunday’s What Culture event featuring Alberto El Patron vs. Kurt Angle, next month’s ROH 15th Anniversary show, future TNA events and more in 1080 HD. You can also use the app to stream events from your cell phone to your Roku device as long as they are on the same wifi network, allowing you to stream to any television connected to your Roku.
Below is the official announcement from FITE:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?