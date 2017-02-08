The FITE App Celebrating One Year Anniversary By Offering All PPV Programming Free For 24 Hours

To celebrate its one year anniversary, The Fite App has announced all of its PPV content, including older TNA, ROH and Insane Championship Wrestling PPV events, will be free for a 24 hour period beginning Thursday, February 9th at 8am EST. You can download the app to your cell phone, Samsung Smart TV, iPad, iPhone and other mobile devices by clicking here. The Fite App can be used in general to stream a ton of free pro wrestling programming, MMA, boxing and martial arts events as well as PPV events including this Sunday’s What Culture event featuring Alberto El Patron vs. Kurt Angle, next month’s ROH 15th Anniversary show, future TNA events and more in 1080 HD. You can also use the app to stream events from your cell phone to your Roku device as long as they are on the same wifi network, allowing you to stream to any television connected to your Roku. Below is the official announcement from FITE: One year has passed and what a year it was! When we at FITE set out to change the way you watch fighting sports we had no way of knowing that the worldwide crowd of fans would grow so big. We have more than 200 partners, over 300,000 registered users and they are growing by the minute. This is why we want to include each and every one of you in the celebration. Over the last year we have given you wrestling, boxing, MMA and more at the tip of your fingers. We have streamed 300+ live shows, given you the chance to watch programs and documentaries, interviews and vlogs, yoga and weekly shows. All of them are our present to you. For a day only, every PPV, movie, workout or show is FREE. Starting at 8am ET on the 9th of February you will have 24 hours to feast on fights like never before. This is how we celebrate together. This is how we say our thanks for the best present we have received – our fans.