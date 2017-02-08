Backstage Austin Aries Injury Update and Possible WrestleMania 33 Plans

After suffering an orbital fracture in a match with Shinsuke Nakamura at an NXT live event on October 27, 2016, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting Austin Aries has been medically cleared to return to the ring.

In related news, there has been talk of booking Austin Aries vs Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Title at WrestleMania 33, however that match has yet to be confirmed.

Aries has been given a good amount of TV time while out of the ring recovering from injury, and his recent post-match interviews could be a way of building to a match against Neville at WrestleMania.