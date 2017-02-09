A Day In The Life Of Impact Wrestling’s Moose (Video), The Latest On Why Kane Hasn’t Been On WWE TV

Wonder what A Day In The Life of @MooseNation69 looks like? We got some footage. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/Y5V7mYl8wh — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 8, 2017

A Day In The Life Of Impact Wrestling’s Moose

Impact Wrestling has released the above video on their official YouTube channel featuring their latest A Day In The Life. This installment revolves around one of the newest Impact Wrestling Stars, Moose!

The Latest On Why Kane Hasn’t Been On WWE TV

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Kane has been off WWE TV since December dealing with several nagging injuries. His last victory was a win over Luke Harper on the November 29th edition of Smackdown Live.

This past Royal Rumble was also the first Rumble PPV in 20 years to not feature The Big Red Machine.