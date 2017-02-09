Mick Foley Shares Funny Trump-McMahon Article, Title Matches & More Announced For Impact Tonight

Nick Hausman
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Mick Foley talks to WWE SummerSlam Host Jon at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

Mick Foley Shares Funny Trump-McMahon Article

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Mick Foley has shared the following Kayfabe News (a parody pro wrestling news site) article on his official Facebook page. It features Vince McMahon revealing himself to have actually been Donald Trump this whole time!

Title Matches & More Announced For Impact Tonight

The following has been announced for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

Yesterday’s episode of WrestleZone Radio’s WZ Weekly featured former Impact Wrestling Champion Eddie Edwards and can be listened to in the embedded audio player below:

