Wyatt Family vs SHIELD From Elimination Chamber ’14

WWE has released the above video featuring the full match between The Wyatt Family and The SHIELD from the Elimination Chamber 2014.

Related: WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds Revealed: Who’s Favored to Win the WWE Title?, Big Favorite in WWE Fastlane Main Event, More

WWE Hall Of Famer’s Birthday Today

Today is the 53rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa). It is also the 37th birthday of former WWE Superstar Shelley Martinez.