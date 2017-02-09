The Latest WWE Network Subscriber Count, WWE Hypes Tyler Bate’s 1st UK Title Defense Next Week On NXT

The Latest WWE Network Subscriber Count

As reported earlier today in WWE’s Fourth-Quarter 2016 results the WWE Network has 1.5 million subscribers as of January 31, 2017.

The WWE Network averaged 1.41 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2016. Breaking down to 1.1 million in the USA and 400,000 internationally.

WWE reported 1.458 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter in 2016. Breaking down to 1.071 million in the USA and 373,000 internationally.

WWE Hypes Tyler Bate’s 1st UK Title Defense Next Week

WWE has shared the following post and video on Twitter hyping Tyler Bate’s first UK Championship defense next week on NXT against Trent Seven: