Andre The Giant’s Daughter On Bill Apter’s Podcast Tomorrow, World Armwrestling League Qualifying Event In New Orleans This Weekend

Andre The Giant’s Daughter On Apter’s Podcast Tomorrow

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has shared the following post on the official Facebook page for his podcast, Is Wrestling Fixed?. In the post he announces that the daughter of Andre the Giant, Robin Christensen-Roussimoff, will be joining him on his podcast tomorrow:



Robin was recently spotted this past Tuesday night in the audience at the Smackdown Live TV taping.

World Armwrestling League In New Orleans This Weekend

I’ll be in New Orleans this weekend working my first national qualifying event for the World Armwrestling League. I’ve been brought on as the lead correspondent for WAL and will be acting as a commentator and emcee for their national qualifying events and live ESPN finals this summer. When appropriate I’ll be featuring some fun WAL coverage here on WZ and our social media platforms.

If you’re in the New Orleans area and want to compete and try to qualify for the finals yourself see the official WAL Facebook post below with more info: