Eric Bischoff To Lex Luger On The Rise & Fall Of The NWO, "The Fact Is We Had A Great Idea & I Diluted It"

Nick Hausman


The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling features former WCW & WWE Superstar Lex Luger with an over two hour long interview.

You can find some of Lex and Eric’s comments regarding the NWO transcribed below.

LL: As the ratings spiked and the crowds grew. The buildings were always packed. It was a glorious, glorious time to be in pro wrestling. Other than my time with The 4 Horsemen when people ask me what my favorite time was in wrestling, beyond when I broke in with The 4 Horsemen, it really was the NWO. The Wolfpac and that whole grouping of years. It was mind boggling. What an incredible time.

EB: Hindsight being 20/20 we can all look back on it now. Especially me and go, “Wow, I grew the NWO too fast.” Which I did. I had a reason for doing it but it doesn’t matter. The fact is we had a great idea and I deluded it. Did you feel that the red and the black and the white and black, The Wolfpac and the NWO, did you go in to that feeling, “Ehhhhhh… this feels like it’s too much” or did it feel right to you at the time?

LL: The NWO felt right because no one was bold enough in my time in wrestling to let the heat pile up like that with the black and white NWO.

in ratings and what he thinks may be attributing to it.

Eric then welcomes back his guest for the week former WWE & WCW Superstar Lex Luger! During his return appearance Lex and Eric speak candidly about:

  • The amazingly close Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and the Falcons
  • Lex originally joining the NWA/WCW and immediately working with The 4 Horseman
  • Ted Turner’s enthusiasm for pro wrestling
  • Dusty Rhodes as the first WCW booker Lex worked with
  • Dusty’s booking style
  • Whether or not there was backlash to Lex early on getting pushed to the top
  • How their respective attitudes could have been mistaken for arrogance
  • Their memories of WCW’s Jim Herd and Kip Fry
  • Dirt sheets causing problems for Turner Broadcasting
  • A failed meeting Turner tried to have with dirt sheet writers at the time
  • Lex’s original departure from WCW for the WBF and eventually the WWF
  • Lex managing to negotiate keeping the Lex Luger name with Vince McMahon
  • Lex’s friendship with Sting
  • Their familiarity with one another before meeting in WCW
  • Sting as an advocate for the both of them
  • The NWO and Wolfpack
  • Lex beating Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on Nitro
  • How Lex’s affair with Miss Elizabeth started
  • Lex’s relationship with Randy Savage
  • How Lex was introduced to drugs
  • Why he and Elizabeth did drugs together
  • The drug epidemic in the USA
  • The night Elizabeth passed away
  • Lex contemplating suicide before he found religion
  • WWE evolving their Wellness Policy
  • How he has turned his life around
  • More…

