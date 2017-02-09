Eric Bischoff To Lex Luger On The Rise & Fall Of The NWO, “The Fact Is We Had A Great Idea & I Diluted It”



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released earlier tonight and features former WCW & WWE Superstar Lex Luger return with an over two hour long interview. You can find some of Lex and Eric's comments regarding the NWO transcribed below.

LL: As the ratings spiked and the crowds grew. The buildings were always packed. It was a glorious, glorious time to be in pro wrestling. Other than my time with The 4 Horsemen when people ask me what my favorite time was in wrestling, beyond when I broke in with The 4 Horsemen, it really was the NWO. The Wolfpac and that whole grouping of years. It was mind boggling. What an incredible time.

EB: Hindsight being 20/20 we can all look back on it now. Especially me and go, "Wow, I grew the NWO too fast." Which I did. I had a reason for doing it but it doesn't matter. The fact is we had a great idea and I deluded it. Did you feel that the red and the black and the white and black, The Wolfpac and the NWO, did you go in to that feeling, "Ehhhhhh… this feels like it's too much" or did it feel right to you at the time?

LL: The NWO felt right because no one was bold enough in my time in wrestling to let the heat pile up like that with the black and white NWO.

