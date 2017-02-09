Betting Odds Released for WrestleMania Appearances By Hulk Hogan, Kenny Omega, Ronda Rousey, More, Nakamura’s Main Roster Debut

Whispers of a WWE return for none other than Hulk Hogan are running wild. So much to the point that Irish sports book Paddy Power is now offering favorable odds on the Hulkster making an in ring appearance at Wrestlemania is Orlando this year. Hogan has been away from the WWE since 2015, but the company has been making frequent references to Hulk and many are perceiving the mentions as the foreshadowing of a huge return. Odds of 1/3 have been posted on if Hogan steps into the ring at Mania meaning a $3 bet would win $1 because the idea is so favorable. This wager is only one option for the “in ring appearance” prop bet and Hulk has the only favorable odds for anyone not currently under contact. There are high hopes Seth will be healthy by Wrestlemania, but these odds seem out of place given the circumstances. Ronda Rousey’s odds are unfavorable at 3/1 as are Conor McGregor’s at 5/1. Former WWE mainstay Rey Mysterio actually has odds of 8/1 and he hasn’t been with the company in almost 2 years. Kenny Omega has odds of 10/1, about 10%, which seems high beings that he’s expected to re-sign with NJPW at any moment. The simplest way to explain the odds is that you would have to bet the amount of money listed in the right side of the fraction in order to win the amount of money listed in the left side of the fraction. So, for example, a bet of $1 on Ronda Rousey appearing would win you $3. WWE Wrestlemania In Ring Appearance Odds Seth Rollins 1/10 Hulk Hogan 1/3 Ronda Rousey 3/1 Conor McGregor 5/1 Rey Mysterio 8/1 Kenny Omega 10/1 Here are the odds for when exactly we’ll see Shinsuke Nakamura make his main roster debut. February 2017 6/1 March 2017 3/1 April 2017 1/2 May 2017 or later 2/1 Credit: www.betwrestling.com