More WWE Elimination Chamber betting odds have been released today, with The Smackdown Tag Team and Women’s Championships odds having been posted by Paddy Power. American Alpha and Alexa Bliss are set to defend their respective titles and are both favored to retain for now, unlike the WWE Championship, which is expected to change hands to Bray Wyatt. The simplest way to explain the odds is that you would have to bet the amount of money listed in the right side of the fraction in order to win the amount of money listed in the left side of the fraction. So in the Smackdown Tag Title match, for example, a bet of $2 on The Usos would win you $5. Smackdown Tag Team Championship American Alpha 4/11 The Usos 5/2 Heath Slater and Rhyno 5/1 Breezango 7/1 The Ascension 8/1 The Vaudevillains 12/1 Smackdown Women’s Championship Alexa Bliss 1/3 vs Naomi 2/1 Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship Bray Wyatt 1/10 John Cena 3/1 AJ Styles 8/1 The Miz 14/1 Baron Corbin 16/1 Dean Ambrose 18/1 Handicap Match Dolph Ziggler 4/7 vs Apollo Crews and Kalisto 5/4 Singles Matches Nikki Bella 4/11 vs Natalya 15/8 Randy Orton 1/4 vs Luke Harper 5/2 Mickie James 8/11 vs Becky Lynch 1/1 (even bet) Credit: www.betwrestling.com