Vince McMahon Teases Talent Brand Jumps, All-Cruiserweight Live Events, Talks UK TV Show, If Goldberg Has Lead to WrestleMania Momentum

Vince McMahon held a conference call today to discuss the Q4 and 2016 WWE earnings, and during the call Vince noted WWE has plans for the cruiserweight division and 205 Live to create additional revenue streams, specifically through merchandising and live events. This could mean WWE has plans to hold all-Cruiserweight live events at some point in the future, but Vince did not confirm those specific plans. Other things Vince discussed on today’s call include the current momentum WWE has, and Vince noted the company is dealing with fewer injuries heading into WrestleMania 33 compared to 32. Vince was asked by a caller if “The Goldberg Effect” has had to do with what is being perceived as more interest in WrestleMania this year, and Vince responded by saying “there’s no one talent that makes this big wheel keep on turning”. Vince did acknowledge, however, that there seems to be more momentum heading into this year’s big event than last year. On the brand split, Vince said it’s working “extremely well” right now, and that while there is crossover viewership between brands, the split is drawing more viewers to Smackdown, which is something WWE wanted. Vince also mentioned the possibility of talent jumping brands, and used Roman Reigns jumping to Smackdown as an example of keeping the brands fresh. On the UK tournament, WWE CFO George Barrios said the tournament did well locally and was also well consumed around the world. Barrios added the company has been “super serving” the fans content, and they will watch just about anything the company offers them. Vince was asked about potentially bringing the WWE UK Champion to WrestleMania, and Vince noted the UK tournament allows them to capitalize on local, larger markets. Vince added they have already brought UK talents into other shows, like NXT, and having that large talent pool helps. On a possible UK TV show, Vince said that is being discussed, but has yet to be announced.