NXT Touring the Northeast Tonight

WWE NXT will be running a live event in Upper Darby, PA tonight, and will run a live event tomorrow in Asbury Park, NJ. Saturday NXT is in Albany, NY. Local NXT crews will run live events tomorrow in Venice, FL, and Saturday in Gainesville, FL.

More Guests Announced for WrestleCon

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, former WCW World Champion Lex Luger, current TNA Champion Bobby Lashley, European star Grado, the infamous Virgil, Mascarita Dorada (El Torito), Stan Hansen, Ivelisse Velez, Brian Hebner, Molly Holy, Chase Stevens, Veda Scott and Kikutaro have all been added to WrestleCon taking place over WrestleMania weekend. For more information head to www.Wrestlecon.com.

Young Bucks Defending ROH Tag Titles at Manhattan Mayhem

Ring of Honor announced that The Young Bucks will defend the ROH Tag Team Titles against Lio Rush and Jay White at the March 4th Manhattan Mayhem VI event taking place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC.

Will Ospreay vs CMLL star Dragon Lee for the first time ever has also been announced for the event. For more information head to www.ROHWrestling.com.