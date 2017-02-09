WrestleZone Radio’s Impact Rebellion was released last Friday and featured an exclusive, in-depth interview with legendary pro wrestler and trainer Rip Rogers. A brand new episode of Impact Rebellion will be released tomorrow and will feature an interview with former Impact Wrestling Knockout Marti Bell. Below are a few transcribed comments from Rip’s interview from this past Friday. Related: Marti Bell Discusses Her Impact Wrestling Status, The Dollhouse Not Working Out, Wanting Freedom, More

On his recent GoFundMe campaign: RR: Life is real. It very seldom turns out the way you want to. I never think God is going to give you more than you can handle. To hang tough in there in any situation. I've had people come out of the wood works to support me. People that you wouldn't think would. It's funny because multi-millionaires like Randy Orton donate $1,000. He's retweeting me and I need that because after three days the shock wears off. Like anything. Hell I was there when Randy was born. He's helped and all of these other guys all of a sudden they don't know me. Which is like if you're a high school football coach. The school pays the coach. You don't own the coach anything. He's going to yell at you, try to make you better and get you to the next level. If you make it to the next level you don't owe him anything. The school paid him to make you the best football player. I tried to make you the best wrestler you could be. On the way Vince protects the WWE and treats other companies wrestlers: RR: You make your product. Vince would bring in the NWA guys and treat them like sh*t until the wrestling business got exposed for what it really was. He wanted to show that his product was better. Remember when he brought in Ronnie Garvin? The NWA Champion and he made him a referee?! Garvin laughed and said, "Ha, I didn't take no bumps and I made more money doing that. Ha ha!" Then he left on his own terms because he said that the business had passed him by. I am a nuts and bolts guy and they don't want nuts and bolts. He does his own thing. In this past week's edition of Impact Rebellion Big Ray and Bin Hamin break down TNA's Open Fight Night 2017! Impact Wrestling's Open Fight Night 2017 included… Big opening match as Brother Nero Jeff Hardy calls out The Destroyer Bobby Lashley to a World Title match

Aron Rex and Spud are #Rexcellent

Bram hits a huge Piledriver through a table out of no where on Crazzy Steve

EC3 is battered and severely bruised but still confronts Eli Drake who calls out the injured Superstar

A new X-Division Champion is crowned

