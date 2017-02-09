WWE Network Show Coming to an End, Alexa Bliss, Maryse & Nikki Valentine’s Day Photoshoot, New John Cena and Nikki Bella Clip (Videos)

Nick Paglino
WWE Network Show Coming to an End

JBL noted on Twitter that his “Legends with JBL” WWE Network series will conclude with Jimmy Hart:

Alexa Bliss, Maryse, Nikki Valentine’s Day Photoshoot

WWE has released the following behind-the-scenes video featuring the women of WWE doing a Valentine’s Day photoshoot:

New John Cena and Nikki Bella Clip

In related news, Nikki Bella and John Cena posted the following video promoting Total Bellas now on the WWE Network:

