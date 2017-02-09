WWE Earnings Note

Following WWE’s strong Q4 earnings announcement today, WWE stock was up 8.83%, closing at $20.96 per share. Today’s high was $21.44 and the low was $19.72.

Preview R-Truth’s New Single

R-Truth has released the following sneak-peek at his new single “I Got It”:

” I Got It ” coming soon, studio session, myself, Manny Mac , and Lee Lee pic.twitter.com/axTgGGhQny — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) February 9, 2017

Donovan Dijak Updates His ROH Status

Ring of Honor star Donovan Dijak, who is scheduled to face Marty Scurll for the ROH TV Title in Pittsburgh this Saturday night at Steel City Excellence, Tweeted the following promo video. During the video, Dijak updates his ROH status and says if he wins the title on Saturday he might take the title and “drop it in a trash can.” You can check out the whole promo below: