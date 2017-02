Big Cass was recently interviewed by the News Miner while promoting this weekend’s WWE live event in Fairbanks, Alaska; you can read a few excerpts below: Big Cass comments on the reception he and Enzo Amore have gotten from WWE fans: “It’s incredible. I’ve been a fan my whole life. I used to be out in the crowd chreering along with The Rock and Stone Cold (Steve Austin) and now I’m performing and fans are cheering along with me. It’s pretty wild. Me and Enzo, that’s what we like to do. We like to have fun with the fans, that’s our first and foremost priority when we go out there.” Cass comments on being the first entrant in the 2017 Royal Rumble match: “It’s not the ideal number, but that was the number I got. It was fun to go out there, and it gave me an Enzo an opportunity to talk to the fans and show them what we do.” Big Cass reveals what match he’d like to have at Wrestlemania 33: “Long term, I’d say I’d book myself to main event Wrestlemania every single year. But this year I just want an opportunity at the tag team titles. The NXT titles eluded me and Enzo for all the years we were in NXT and the WWE tag team championship has eluded us since we’ve been here on Monday Night Raw. We just want to prove ourselves, and want to win ourselves our first tag team championships. … It’d be a dream come true.”