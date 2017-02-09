Larry Zbyszko Comments On Working With Eric Bischoff, Steve Austin’s Success, Hardy Broken Tailgate Trailer (Video)

Broken Tailgate Matt Hardy posted the above video, which is the trailer for the ‘Hardy Broken Tailgate Party’ that is taking place in Orlando on Sunday, April 2nd, the day of Wrestlemania 33. The Hardy Broken Tailgate will include food and non-alcoholic drinks, live events and photo opportunities; full details and ticket information for each event can be found on MoreThanMania.com. Related: The Hardys Heading to Orlando for WrestleMania Weekend, John Cena Talks Big Show vs Shaq Larry Legend The following videos feature wrestling legend Larry Zbyszko on Hannibal TV commenting on working with former WCW President and Bischoff on Wrestling host Eric Bischoff, and his relationship with Steve Austin. Larry talks about starting out working with Bischoff and becoming friends and giving him advice about broadcasting. Larry says he helped Eric lay out the plans for the nWo and saw it catch fire, but Eric then became an executive and started hanging out with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash. He says Eric then stopped listening to him a bit less, and guys were ripping him off a bit but he didn’t know it. Related: Honky Tonk Man Responds To Being Eric Bischoff’s Favorite Firing In WCW Zbyszko also talks about his relationship with Steve Austin before and after he developed his ‘Stone Cold’ gimmick, and how it changed wrestling. Larry says he really only worked with Austin once, then says he wasn’t sure about the level of his success because he knew Steve with a completely opposite look. He says the Stone Cold gimmick got over very well because he came along and the right time where cable TV was loosing up and he was the first guy who could talk like a real tough guy.