Update On ‘All-New’ Tagline For WWE Elimination Chamber, Christian On NHL Arena Cam (Video)

WWE Elimination Chamber

Bryan Alvarez noted on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live that the reason WWE is promoting this Sunday’s WWE Championship match as being inside the “all-new” Elimination Chamber is because there have been some changes made to the previous structure.

It’s unknown what exactly those changes consist of, but there will be some differences in the ‘new’ Chamber compared to the previous one, which was reported to weight nearly ten tons and was hung above the ring.

The Elimination Chamber was last used for a WWE Network event on May 31st, 2015 that saw the WWE Tag Team Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship defended on the show.

Captain Charisma

As noted, Christian, Tommy Dreamer and Ricky Steamboat are at tonight’s Florida Panthers game as part of the ‘Wrestling Night’ theme night.

Christian was featured on the NHL Network Arena Cam with anchor and noted wrestling fan Robert Flores earlier today: