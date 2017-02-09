CONTEST: Share Your Favorite Memories Of Eddie Guerrero & WIN A Lucha Loot Mini Subscription Crate and Rudo Can’t Fail Zine!

WIN BIG with Lucha Loot Mini and Rudo Can’t Fail!

Masked Republic and Lucha Loot is giving you the chance to win a Lucha Loot Mini subscription crate – the brand new lucha libre mask of the month club, and a digital subscription to Rudo Can’t Fail – the only English language lucha libre zine in the United States.

There are several ways to enter; all you have to do is use the widget below to submit entries, and share your favorite memories of wrestling legend Eddie Guerrero. Share your favorite memories on the Wrestlezone Facebook and Twitter accounts, and use the hashtag #RCFEddie (make sure to use the hashtag!)

Rudo Can’t Fail dedicated their December issue to Eddie, and would like to share fans’ favorite memories of “Latino Heat” in honor of the anniversary of his WWE Championship win, which took place at the WWE No Way Out pay-per-view on February 15th, 2004.

Winners will receive a 3 month Lucha Loot mini / mask of the month subscription or a 3 month digital subscription to Rudo Can’t Fail, and the some of best memories will also be compiled and featured here on Wrestlezone.com!

Rudo Can’t Fail is available in print and digital formats; the current issue ‘Las Luchadoras’ is shipping now and can be purchased via subscription at LuchaShop.com for print, and Magzter for digital.

Win Lucha Loot Mini & Rudo Can’t Fail Digital Lucha Libre Zine!

