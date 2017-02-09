Jim Ross Comments On The Wrestlemania Brand, Wrestling Being On An Upswing, His Future In Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Jay Reddick of the Orlando Sentinel for a Q&A while promoting his upcoming live shows; you can read a few highlights below.
Ross will bring his RINGSIDE: An Afternoon With Jim Ross & Friends to Plaza LIVE Orlando on April 1st and 2nd; tickets are available now.
Jim Ross comments on people being invested in the Wrestlemania brand:
Ross comments on wrestling being back on an upswing:
Ross comments on his future in wrestling:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?