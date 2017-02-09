The Miz Comments On Tony Romo’s Future As A Dallas Cowboy, Cena vs Orton Note, Abyss’ Most Hardcore Matches (Video)

Abyss

The above video features Fight Network’s look back at Impact Wrestling star Abyss’ most hardcore matches of all time.

Cena vs Orton

Wrestling statistician Darren Bongiovanni noted this week’s WWE Smackdown Live main event between John Cena and Randy Orton was the 19th time they’ve met since 2005. It was also the first match between the two since they faced off at the 2014 WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, and it was Orton’s first Smackdown main event of the year and Cena’s first since January 10th.

The Miz

The following video features The Miz’s guest appearance on ESPN earlier today; The Miz and Marcellus Wiley debate over Tony Romo’s future with the Dallas Cowboys after the emergence of Dak Prescott this past season.