Finn Balor Provides Humorous Health Update, Hall Of Fame Class 2017 Collection Added To WWE Network

Finn Balor Provides Humorous Health Update

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor has posted the following to his personal Twitter account poking fun at his current recovery:

BAD NEWS

Minor injury setback.

Cut my finnger cutting peppers

Rehab started today ..

Estimated recovery time : 48 hours#ouch #sad pic.twitter.com/dwAwUjgW0l — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 10, 2017

Hall Of Fame Class 2017 Collection Added To WWE Network

WWE Network News reports that the “WWE Hall of Fame: Class Of 2017” Collection will be added to the WWE Network today.

The go on to say that the playlist will be updated as new inductees are announced but these are the videos currently included.