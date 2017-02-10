Finn Balor Provides Humorous Health Update, Hall Of Fame Class 2017 Collection Added To WWE Network

Nick Hausman
(Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

Finn Balor Provides Humorous Health Update

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor has posted the following to his personal Twitter account poking fun at his current recovery:

Hall Of Fame Class 2017 Collection Added To WWE Network

WWE Network News reports that the “WWE Hall of Fame: Class Of 2017” Collection will be added to the WWE Network today.

The go on to say that the playlist will be updated as new inductees are announced but these are the videos currently included.

No Mercy 2000 – Another Golden Accolade

With Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley by his side, Kurt Angle challenges The Rock for the WWE Title in a No Disqualification Match.

Raw 08/20/2001 – Got Milk?

Kurt Angle crashes Austin Appreciation Night to offer The Alliance a healthy helping of his favorite beverage.

SummerSlam 2003 – The American Hero and The Beast

Kurt Angle puts the WWE Championship on the line in another epic battle with Brock Lesnar.

Raw 10/03/2005 – Breaking Hearts

Months after their battle at WrestleMania 21, Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels clash in a memorable 30-Minute Iron Man Match.

Mid South Wrestling 10/01/1984 – A Rivalry Born in the Mid-South

With Jim Cornette prevented from interfering in a straitjacket, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express challenges The MidnightExpress for the Mid-South Tag Team Titles.

Starrcade 1985 – Battling The Russians

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express challenge Ivan and Nikita Koloff for the NWA World Tag Team Championship in a Steel Cage Match.

Starrcade 1987 – Unprecedented Heights

The storied rivalry between The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and The Midnight Express comes to a head in a Skywalkers Match.

Finn BalorKurt AngleThe RockThe Rock 'N' Roll Express
