The Rock Speaks Out Against Under Armor CEO Kevin Plank’s Recent Praise Of President Donald Trump

Under Armor CEO Kevin Plank recently caused some controversy making the following comments praising President Donald Trump on CNBC:

To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country. People can really grab that opportunity.

Basketball superstar Stephen Curry was one of the first celebrities to speak out against the Under Armor CEO by offering the following comment to The Mercury News stating that the description was accurate, “if you remove the ‘et’ from asset.”

Now former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has joined the conversation and is also speaking out against Plank with the following Instagram post:



Under Armor has since released the following statement responding to the criticism: