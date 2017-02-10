Bobby Roode Talks WWE Not Hiring Him in the Past, The Hardys Promo for “Broken Tailgate Party” on WrestleMania Day, Ticket Info (Video)

Bobby Roode Talks WWE Not Hiring Him in the Past WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode recently spoke with Vaughn Johnson of Philly.com to promote tonight’s NXT live event near Philadelphia. During the interview, Roode had the following to say on his journey to WWE: “I firmly believe not just in business but in life that everything happens for a reason. Not getting hired back in those days fueled the fire a little bit to go out there and get over and go different places and work harder. I have no regrets. I got to work with some great people over the last 12 years.” “The experience that I gained and the people that I met and the travels that I did, I wouldn’t change that for the world. I think it’s made me a better worker. It’s made me a better wrestler. It’s made me a better person. I think in sports entertainment timing is everything. It was a learning experience for me back in those days. I obviously wasn’t ready and I got to go to a different spot and for over 12 years kind of work on my brand and become somewhat of a household name and get better and get older.” The Hardys Promo for “Broken Tailgate Party” on WrestleMania Day, Ticket Info Tickets are now on sale for The Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party on Wrestlemania day. All other tailgate parties are now obsolete because The Hardy #BrokenTailgate brings the Hardy Compound to Orlando: