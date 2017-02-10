Updated Betting Odds for WWE Elimination Chamber; New Favorites Revealed, What Are John Cena’s Odds of Retaining?

The American odds for this Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV have been posted by 5Dimes. The European odds have been out from Paddy Power for awhile, but the American odds emergence is when the major line moves take place and odds begin to shift and flip altogether. Right now Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, American Alpha, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Dolph Ziggler and Nikki Bella are all favored to win their matches. A quick and easy explanation on understanding how to read these odds. The minus sign indicates the favorite and the plus sign is for the underdog. The number following the plus or minus is how favored or unfavored the wrestler or team is. So in order to win $100 on Bray Wyatt at -1500, you would have to place a winning wager of $1500. A bet on Dean Ambrose or The Miz, both at +2250, would win $2250. WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match Bray Wyatt -1500 Field(Anyone but Bray Wyatt +700) John Cena +300 AJ Styles +850 Baron Corbin +1800 Dean Ambrose +2250 The Miz +2250 WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Tag Team Turmoil American Alpha -335 Field(Anyone but American Alpha) +245 The Usos +250 Heath Slater & Rhyno +800 The Ascension +800 Breezango + 1000 The Vaudvillains +1400 WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Alexa Bliss -615 vs Naomi +405 Randy Orton -1730 vs Luke Harper +830 Nikki Bella -595 vs Natalya +395 Becky Lynch +247 vs Mickie James -340 Handicap Match Dolph Ziggler -125 vs Apollo Crews & Kalisto +125 Credit: www.betwrestling.com