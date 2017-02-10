Updated Betting Odds for WWE Elimination Chamber; New Favorites Revealed, What Are John Cena’s Odds of Retaining?

Nick Paglino

wwe elimination chamber

The American odds for this Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV have been posted by 5Dimes. The European odds have been out from Paddy Power for awhile, but the American odds emergence is when the major line moves take place and odds begin to shift and flip altogether. Right now Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, American Alpha, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Dolph Ziggler and Nikki Bella are all favored to win their matches.

A quick and easy explanation on understanding how to read these odds. The minus sign indicates the favorite and the plus sign is for the underdog. The number following the plus or minus is how favored or unfavored the wrestler or team is. So in order to win $100 on Bray Wyatt at -1500, you would have to place a winning wager of $1500. A bet on Dean Ambrose or The Miz, both at +2250, would win $2250.

WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match

Bray Wyatt -1500

Field(Anyone but Bray Wyatt +700)

John Cena +300

AJ Styles +850

Baron Corbin +1800

Dean Ambrose +2250

The Miz +2250

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Tag Team Turmoil

American Alpha -335

Field(Anyone but American Alpha) +245

The Usos +250

Heath Slater & Rhyno +800

The Ascension +800

Breezango + 1000

The Vaudvillains +1400

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss -615 vs Naomi +405

Randy Orton -1730 vs Luke Harper +830

Nikki Bella -595 vs Natalya +395

Becky Lynch +247 vs Mickie James -340

Handicap Match

Dolph Ziggler -125 vs Apollo Crews & Kalisto +125

Credit: www.betwrestling.com

AJ StylesBaron Corbinbray wyattDean AmbroseJohn CenaRandy OrtonWWEWWE Elimination Chamber
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"