Sabu Says WWE’s ECW Ruined ECW Originals
Title Match Wrestling posted the above video featuring former ECW star Sabu discussing his time in WWE, why he thinks his push halted in WWE, the downfall of ECW and more.
On his time in WWE, he says he’s not “bitter” about it, but noted that he was brushed aside in order to put over new talent, who he didn’t think were ready for a push, like Monty Brown, Elijah Burke and Mike Knox. He also said he thinks he didn’t get ahead in WWE because he didn’t kiss a**.
On WWE’s ECW and its downfall, he feels the reason why it “went down the drain” is because the ECW originals were eventually made to job to new talent, and the fans didn’t buy it.
Mick Foley Getting New Book Published
The following press release has been issued:
