WrestleZone Radio presents another brand new episode of NXT Rebellion! Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes Host Jamie Campbell breaks down this week’s episode of NXT and other news from the world of professional wrestling. Topics include: How Killian Dane could be being built as the WWE’s next true monster heel

Why the UK title should never be defended against an American

Asuka’s status as the longest reigning singles competitor in NXT history

Remembering Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth

The debut of the new Tweets from Virgil segment

More…