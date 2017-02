Neville Talks Missing WrestleMania 32 and Heading into WrestleMania as Cruiserweight Champion WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville recently spoke with the WWE.com and offered the following in-character comments on missing WrestleMania 32 and heading into WrestleMania this year: “Well, I’m finally where I deserve to be and where I should always have been: on a platform to showcase my abilities. I’m not sitting back and watching it unfold. I am right on the forefront. I am proud of what I’ve done. I’m not at all regretful for how I’ve behaved and I will continue to do what is best for me, my family, and what has my best interests in mind.” 5 WWE Rivalries That Need a Redo WWE has posted the following video, looking at 5 rivalries that need a redo: