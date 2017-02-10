TNA PPV Premiering Tonight, Card Details, Drew Galloway Talks WWE Departure, Total Divas Return Promo Video, Miz & Maryse Workout Clip

TNA PPV Premieres Tonight, Card Details

The 2017 TNA Joker’s Wild One Night Only PPV will premiere on the FITE App tonight at 9pm PST. You can download the FITE App free from iTunes and Google Play at this link. The event was taped back in January and will feature the following matches:

-Davey Richards & Moose vs Broken Matt Hardy & Trevor Lee

-Aron Rex & Rockstar Spud vs Bad Bones & Jessie Godderz.

-Eddie Kingston & Bram vs Robbie E & Shera.

-“The Miracle” Mike Bennett & Braxton Sutter vs Tyrus & Crazy Steve.

-DJZ & Jeff Hardy vs Eli Drake & newcomer Paradox.

-Sienna & Jade vs Laurel Van Ness & Allie.

-Kaleb Conolley & Eddie Edwards vs Andrew Everett & Marshae Rocket.

Drew Galloway Talks WWE Departure

EVOLVE has released the following mini-doc featuring Drew Galloway discussing his departure from WWE and his subsequent wrestling career all over the world:

Total Divas and The Miz

Below is a preview for the return of Total Divas:

In related news, The Miz posted the following video of him and his wife Maryse working out: