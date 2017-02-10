Vince McMahon on the WWE Brand Split, Shinsuke Nakamura and DIY Team Up at NXT Live Event, Triple H Challenges The Undertaker (Video)

Shinsuke Nakamura and DIY Team Up at NXT Live Event Last night’s WWE NXT live event in Philadelphia was headlined by Shinsuke Nakamura and #DIY defeating WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode and NXT Tag Team Champions the Authors of Pain. Vince McMahon on the WWE Brand Split As noted, Vince McMahon conducted a conference call yesterday to announce the WWE 2016 Q4 earnings, and during the call he had the following to say on the WWE brand split: “It’s working extremely well, it’s working exactly like we thought it would. There is some crossover, which is what we wanted. But at the same time, we’re introducing new viewers. You have fresh talent coming from one brand to the next. So in essence, if you haven’t seen a Roman Reigns on Smackdown, then when he does, then that’s really a big thing. It freshens up talent, and it gives us a much longer range in terms of the use of those talents and the IP that goes with them.” Triple H Challenges The Undertaker WWE has released the following video featuring Triple H challenging The Undertaker on the February 21st, 2011 edition of WWE Raw: