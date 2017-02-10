Finn Balor Post “Injury Setback” Joke, News on WrestleMania 33 DVD and Blu-ray, Botchamania Creator on If He’s Had Heat with Wrestlers

Botchamania Creator on If He’s Had Heat with Wrestlers MemorabiliaGuy.com recently spoke with Botchamania creator Maffew, and the following is what he had to say on if he’s ever had heat with wrestlers following his famous internet videos featuring wrestlers botching moves: “[Former CZW Television Champion Joe Gacy] decided to take to Twitter to message me about his dislike of the series and how annoyed he was at other wrestlers fawning over me. I’m biased but I don’t think it went well for him. He’d tweet things like ‘How do you know what a botch is?’ and I’d reply with ‘By watching your matches.’” News on WrestleMania 33 DVD and Blu-ray According to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, there will be four different versions of the WWE WrestleMania 33 DVD and Blu-ray this year. The following “premium” bundles have been confirmed to release on June 5th in the UK. We will keep you updated on other release dates: -WrestleMania 33 DVD or Blu-ray Bundle (includes John Cena baseball cap, head/wrist bands)

-WrestleMania 33 Steelbook Blu-ray Bundle (includes Cena cap, head/wrist bands)

-WrestleMania 33 DVD or Blu-ray (includes Cena head/wrist bands while supplies last)

-WrestleMania 33 Steelbook Blu-ray (includes Cena head/wrist bands while supplies last) Finn Balor Post “Injury Setback” Joke Injured WWE star Finn Balor Tweeted the following: BAD NEWS

Minor injury setback.

Cut my finnger cutting peppers

Rehab started today ..

Estimated recovery time : 48 hours#ouch #sad pic.twitter.com/dwAwUjgW0l — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 10, 2017