Kickoff Match Added to WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated PPV Card

WWE has announced Mojo Rawley vs Curt Hawkins will take place on the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff show. Below is the updated event card.
Be sure to join us for complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber, beginning at 8pm EST on Sunday night!
Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship:
Tag Team Turmoil for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles:
SmackDown Women’s Title Match:
-Natalya vs. Nikki Bella
2-on-1 Handicap Match:
-Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
-Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
Elimination Chamber Kickoff show match:
AJ StylesAlexa BlissBaron Corbincurt hawkinsDean AmbroseJohn CenaLuke Harpermojo-rawleyNaominatalyaRandy OrtonThe MizWWEWWE Elimination ChamberHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?