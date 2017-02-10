Kickoff Match Added to WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated PPV Card

WWE has announced Mojo Rawley vs Curt Hawkins will take place on the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff show. Below is the updated event card.

Be sure to join us for complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber, beginning at 8pm EST on Sunday night!

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship:

-John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

Tag Team Turmoil for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles:

-American Alpha (c) vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women’s Title Match:

-Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

-Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

2-on-1 Handicap Match:

-Kalisto and Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler

-Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

-Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Elimination Chamber Kickoff show match:

-Mojo Rawley vs Curt Hawkins