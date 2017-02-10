What Would Be Better For WWE Programming Than All The PPV’s, Paige’s WWE Status, Impact Wrestling Surging

This first of three CSR videos starts off with Josh Isenberg giving a “Please Vince” and talking about too many WWE PPV’s. I’m not being paid by WWE to talk about their business. I’m being paid as a fan to talk unbiased about the overall WWE product. Overall product heading into Elimination chamber shows lack futility from main eveners on SmackDown Live. Elimination Chamber match, Orton vs Harper and three women’s matches. All the women are talented, underdeveloped stories except Nikki vs Natalya. Ziggler against two guys nobody cares about and tag turmoil with one, maybe two if counting Uso’s as tag championship material. SO Please Vince, do we really need three pay-per-views before Mania and then one after Mania three weeks later. Josh goes on to talk about tournament ideas that would be better use of the time for WWE programming. He then makes one last remark to Vince: Isenberg: Please Vince, continue to give more power to Triple H and other people to bring more talent that we want to see. Not necessarily pay-per-views we’re forced to watch. Please Vince know this business model might get money in your pocket but without fans and people like us at WrestleZone you might not have a product as successful as you think. The show then moves back in studio with Justin LaBar and Juice Springsteen who talk a number of hot topics. Nikki Bella possibly done soon as an in-ring talent. Darren Young getting elbow surgery and his future. Paige training MMA and LaBar makes a comparison to Paige. And, Impact Wrestling with their new deal with Pro Wrestling NOAH. LaBar: This is a good deal for Imapct Wrestling. Glad to see Scott D’Amore and Dutch Mantell involved with them. The new Impact Wrestling logo has that bird in it, that bird represents a Phoenix rising from the ashes. Impact Wrestling is still going. We have been banging the death bell for years. They are like the Charlie Sheen of pro wrestling, you keep thinking there can’t be much more left but they surprise us. Check out the full video below: