What Would Be Better For WWE Programming Than All The PPV’s, Paige’s WWE Status, Impact Wrestling Surging

This first of three CSR videos starts off with Josh Isenberg giving a “Please Vince” and talking about too many WWE PPV’s.
Josh goes on to talk about tournament ideas that would be better use of the time for WWE programming. He then makes one last remark to Vince:
The show then moves back in studio with Justin LaBar and Juice Springsteen who talk a number of hot topics.
Nikki Bella possibly done soon as an in-ring talent. Darren Young getting elbow surgery and his future. Paige training MMA and LaBar makes a comparison to Paige. And, Impact Wrestling with their new deal with Pro Wrestling NOAH.
Check out the full video below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?