Jay Lethal on John Cena’s 16 World Title Regins, Why Fans Boo Him and If That Means They Don’t Like Him

Former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal was the latest guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show to promote ROH’s ‘The Experience’ event in Columbus, Ohio on February 12.
Lethal had this to share about John Cena tying Ric Flair’s 16 world title reigns.
Lethal also relived his Ric Flair and Sid impersonation moments, and stated that he was nervous because Flair never reads promos from a script, so he had no choice but to go off the cuff as Flair was. He also stated that the decision was made minutes before going out to the ring against Matt Hardy at the PWS event to impersonate Sid, who no-showed.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?