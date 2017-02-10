Jay Lethal on John Cena’s 16 World Title Regins, Why Fans Boo Him and If That Means They Don’t Like Him

Former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal was the latest guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show to promote ROH’s ‘The Experience’ event in Columbus, Ohio on February 12. Lethal had this to share about John Cena tying Ric Flair’s 16 world title reigns. “I think it’s great. I think anytime that you can, with one particular person in the wrestling business in one particular company, and have him last so long. Give him the belt, and then take it away, and then give him the belt, and then take it away. And yet, every single time he gets some sort of reaction, I think is a great testament to John Cena. “As a wrestler, we have to watch everything if we really wanna excel. And one of the cool things I think about John Cena is, I think he’s super loved by all. But, it’s just a cool thing, sometimes, to boo him. But just because they boo him, doesn’t mean they don’t like him. “Just like Kurt Angle’s music, when the fans chant ‘You suck! You suck!’ I remember chanting along, just because it was cool at the time, but I loved Kurt Angle. He was the greatest wrestler, he still is. It is just something to be said about having that ‘cool’ factor to you. It’s cool to boo him, but we still love him. But, yeah, I think 16 times [is great], and I’m sure there will be more.” Lethal also relived his Ric Flair and Sid impersonation moments, and stated that he was nervous because Flair never reads promos from a script, so he had no choice but to go off the cuff as Flair was. He also stated that the decision was made minutes before going out to the ring against Matt Hardy at the PWS event to impersonate Sid, who no-showed.