Scott Dawson Offers Advice to Talents at WWE Tryout, Remaining Chinese Recruits Arrive at the WWE PC (Videos), WWE Network News

WWE Network has added a new “WWE Hall of Fame: Class of 2017” Collection with matches featuring Kurt Angle and The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express. The playlist will be updated as new inductees are announced.
Scott Dawson Offers Advice to Talents at WWE Tryout
WWE has released the following video featuring Scott Dawson offering advice to talents at a recent WWE Performance Center tryout:
Remaining Chinese Recruits Arrive at the WWE PC
WWE has also released the following video featuring the remaining Chinese recruits arriving to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
