Controversial Wedding Announced for Impact Wrestling, The Hardys Issue a Title Match Challenge in Tijuana, Top 5 Abyss TNA Matches (Videos)

Nick Paglino

Impact Wrestling

Controversial Wedding Announced for Impact Wrestling

TNA has announced the wedding of Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness will air on the February 23rd edition of Impact Wrestling. TNA is billing the wedding as the most “controversial” wrestling wedding ever.

The Hardys Issue a Challenge in Tijuana, Top 5 Abyss TNA Matches

Below is a recap of last night’s Impact Wrestling and a preview of next week’s show:TNA has also released the following video featuring the Top 5 Abyss matches:

abyssbraxton sutterimpact wrestlinglaurel van nessthe hardysTNAvideo
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"