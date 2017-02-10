Cathy Kelley Has Interesting Photo on Her Desk at WWE HQ, WWE Releases New Gear for Naomi, Recent WWE Attendance Figures

Cathy Kelley Has Interesting Photo on Her Desk at WWE HQ Cathy Kelley posted the following Tweet, asking fans to Tweet their favorite WWE Network collections, and as seen in the response by Xavier Woods, Kelley has an interesting photo of Triple H on her desk: .@catherinekelley asks: What’s YOUR favorite @WWENetwork Collection & why? Use #WWECollections & your answer may be featured on #WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/lXnR5FSPlw — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2017 Oh yall just gonna act like that’s not there? @WWE@catherinekelley@WWENetworkpic.twitter.com/TctR7JamD9 — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 10, 2017 WWE Releases New Gear for Naomi WWEShop.com has released the following new gear for Naomi: #GlowMob it’s here! New Naomi shirts you’re guaranteed to #feeltheglow in these @WWEShoppic.twitter.com/mJm6PaAWRu — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 10, 2017 Recent WWE Attendance Figures Below is recent WWE attendance figures according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: Raw house show in Broomfield, CO – 2,000 Raw house show in Salt Lake City, UT – 4,700 Smackdown house show in Grand Forks, ND – 4,000 Smackdown house show in Winnipeg, MB – 6,000 Smackdown house show in Abbotsford, BC – 3,000