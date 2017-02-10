Cathy Kelley Has Interesting Photo on Her Desk at WWE HQ, WWE Releases New Gear for Naomi, Recent WWE Attendance Figures

Cathy Kelley Has Interesting Photo on Her Desk at WWE HQ
Cathy Kelley posted the following Tweet, asking fans to Tweet their favorite WWE Network collections, and as seen in the response by Xavier Woods, Kelley has an interesting photo of Triple H on her desk:
WWE Releases New Gear for Naomi
WWEShop.com has released the following new gear for Naomi:
Recent WWE Attendance Figures
Below is recent WWE attendance figures according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter:
Raw house show in Broomfield, CO – 2,000
Raw house show in Salt Lake City, UT – 4,700
Smackdown house show in Grand Forks, ND – 4,000
Smackdown house show in Winnipeg, MB – 6,000
Smackdown house show in Abbotsford, BC – 3,000
