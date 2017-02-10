Cathy Kelley Has Interesting Photo on Her Desk at WWE HQ, WWE Releases New Gear for Naomi, Recent WWE Attendance Figures

Nick Paglino
cathy kelley

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cathy Kelley Has Interesting Photo on Her Desk at WWE HQ

Cathy Kelley posted the following Tweet, asking fans to Tweet their favorite WWE Network collections, and as seen in the response by Xavier Woods, Kelley has an interesting photo of Triple H on her desk:

WWE Releases New Gear for Naomi

WWEShop.com has released the following new gear for Naomi:

Recent WWE Attendance Figures

Below is recent WWE attendance figures according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

Raw house show in Broomfield, CO – 2,000

Raw house show in Salt Lake City, UT – 4,700

Smackdown house show in Grand Forks, ND – 4,000

Smackdown house show in Winnipeg, MB – 6,000

Smackdown house show in Abbotsford, BC – 3,000

cathy kelleyNaomiTriple HvideoWWExavier woods
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"