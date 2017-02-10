Backstage News on Possible Tag Team Title and U.S. Title Matches at WWE Fastlane

According to F4WOnline.com, WWE has been discussing the idea of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defending their WWE Raw Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat match at WWE Fastlane. The match would likely include Cesaro and Sheamus and Enzo Amore and Big Cass. WWE has also been discussing a possible Fatal Four Way Title match, adding The New Day.

Also possible for WWE Fastlane is Chris Jericho vs. Sami Zayn for the US Title in a match which will carry some type of stipulation.

Already announced for WWE Fastlane is Kevin Owens vs Goldberg for the WWE Universal Title.