Style Battle 2 Live Tonight on FloSlam: 8-Man Tournament Feat. Sami Callihan, Drew Galloway, AR Fox & More! WZ Live Coverage Details

Style Battle returns to FloSlam tonight for another one night, eight-man tournament featuring some of the best independent wrestling names from around the United States. Style Battle is a member of the WWN family, which also produces Evolve and Full Impact Pro.

Wrestlezone will have full live coverage of Style Battle 2 kicking off at 9:00 p.m. EST, with our live coverage and discussion page going up 30 minutes prior to the start of the event. You can watch the entire show live and on-demand at FloSlam.tv, as well as numerous events from Evolve, FIP, Shine, Dragon Gate USA, House of Hardcore and more!

Here are the brackets for tonight’s show:

Bracket A

AR Fox vs. Drew Galloway

Anthony Henry vs. Caleb Konley

Bracket B