The Elite vs. British Strong Style Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, also known as The Elite, will finally be facing off against a few WWE Superstars this April. Unfortunately, the long-awaited New Day feud isn’t what we’re here to talk about today. Flight Club: Pro in England has announced The Elite vs. British Strong Strong (Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) for night one of their Dream Tag Team Invitational weekend on April 14th. Also confirmed for the Easter weekend events are Pentagon OM, Fenix, Marty Scurll, Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Strickland, Sami Callihan, Mark Andrews, Travis Banks, and Chris Brookes. Here it is guys… Friday 14th April at The Diamond Banqueting Suite in Wolverhampton… ELITE FRIDAY. Tickets: https://t.co/rXwZRGJiTf pic.twitter.com/GPJR3haZ7Y — Fight Club: PRO (@Fightclubpro) February 10, 2017 Impact Tapings in March Impact Wrestling has announced a huge weekend of television tapings for this March. They will be holding five separate taping sessions across four days at the Impact Zone in Orlando from March 2-5th. VIP tickets are available for just $99, which early access for all five shows, as well as a commemorative poster and a meet and greet with Impact stars and Knockouts on each day. Bell time is 6:00 p.m. on all four days, with an extra taping on Saturday, March 4th at 1:00 p.m. Orlando! You knew we’d come. VIP Packages are available now!! Now!! HERE: https://t.co/t7BoFfpASu pic.twitter.com/KXRk9MYzUz — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2017