WWE Superstars At Polar Plunge Event

WWE Superstars are in Florida participating in the Polar Plunge event for the Special Olympics of Florida. You can see a photo below:

Eva Marie Photo Shoot

Eva Marie posted the following video of a photo shoot in California. Marie has been off WWE TV since August after her 30-day suspension. You can watch the video below:

Elimination Chamber Match

WWE has posted the following WWE World Heavyweight No. 1 contender’s match in an elimination chamber in 2013. You can watch the full match below: