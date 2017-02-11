Shane McMahon Announced for Upcoming WWE Live Event, Ring of Honor and Jeff Jarrett Interested in Former TNA Star?

Ring of Honor and Jeff Jarrett Interested in Former TNA Star?

As noted, former TNA star Sonjay Dutt was a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center last week. In addition to guest coaching, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting Dutt also helped produce some of the NXT live events.

Additionally, it’s being said Ring of Honor spoke with Dutt back in December, after Steve Corino left the announce team to take a job with WWE. Jeff Jarrett also reportedly has interest in Dutt assisting with TNA creative.

Shane McMahon Announced for Upcoming WWE Live Event

Shane McMahon has been announced for the March 13th WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in NYC, and below is the updated event card:

-Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Champion John Cena

-Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens

-Baron Corbin vs. The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

-The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha

-Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

-Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

-SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella vs. Nikki Bella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi and Becky Lynch

-Rhyno, Heath Slater and Kalisto vs. Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Curt Hawkins