Dave Bautista To Star In New Film Alongside Oscar Winning Actress, “Guardians” Test Screening Does Extremely Well, Batista in Avengers?

Dave Bautista to Star in New Film
Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Dave Bautista is going to star in a new film with Jodie Foster. The plot of the movie centers around a nurse that runs an underground hospital for sinister criminals.
Also, Bautista is back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and in a test screening the film scored an extremely rare 100.
In related news, Producer Kevin Feige confirmed that the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise will eventually hook up with “The Avengers”, and the movie(s) will very likely feature Bautista reprising his role of Drax the Destroyer:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?