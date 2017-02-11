Dave Bautista To Star In New Film Alongside Oscar Winning Actress, “Guardians” Test Screening Does Extremely Well, Batista in Avengers?

Dave Bautista to Star in New Film

Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Dave Bautista is going to star in a new film with Jodie Foster. The plot of the movie centers around a nurse that runs an underground hospital for sinister criminals.

Also, Bautista is back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and in a test screening the film scored an extremely rare 100.

ICYMI: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ scored an extremely rare 100 in test screening https://t.co/8ktogxiffC pic.twitter.com/2MO2kH9SrC — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 11, 2017

In related news, Producer Kevin Feige confirmed that the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise will eventually hook up with “The Avengers”, and the movie(s) will very likely feature Bautista reprising his role of Drax the Destroyer: