Tag Team Match Announced for NXT Next Week, Daniel Bryan Returns to Training (Video), Synopsis for Final “Legends with JBL” Episode

Tag Team Match Announced for NXT Next Week

NXT has announced Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan and a mystery partner will take place on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. As noted, Trent Seven vs. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate has also been announced for the show.

Synopsis for Final “Legends with JBL” Episode

As noted, the final Legends with JBL episode will air on WWE Network this coming Tuesday at 3pm EST. The show will feature special guest Jimmy Hart and below is the synopsis:

“JBL and the legendary Jimmy Hart discuss his Hall of Fame career, the controversy surrounding Hulk Hogan, and working with Andy Kaufman.”

Daniel Bryan Returns to Training

After taking a few months off training, Daniel Bryan noted the following on Twitter: