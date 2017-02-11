Tag Team Match Announced for NXT Next Week, Daniel Bryan Returns to Training (Video), Synopsis for Final “Legends with JBL” Episode

Tag Team Match Announced for NXT Next Week
NXT has announced Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan and a mystery partner will take place on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. As noted, Trent Seven vs. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate has also been announced for the show.
Synopsis for Final “Legends with JBL” Episode
As noted, the final Legends with JBL episode will air on WWE Network this coming Tuesday at 3pm EST. The show will feature special guest Jimmy Hart and below is the synopsis:
Daniel Bryan Returns to Training
After taking a few months off training, Daniel Bryan noted the following on Twitter:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?