Former NXT Star on Rumors of Joining the Wyatt Family, Chris Jericho Defending Bill DeMott, a Possible WWE Return, Dusty Rhodes and More

Current Lucha Underground star Vibora, who worded in WWE NXT under the ring name Judas Devlin, recently spoke with SoloWrestling.com. Below are some interview highlights, h/t to Walter Rosales for the transcription.
About working with Dusty Rhodes:
About the rumors of being part of The Wyatt Family:
About the controversy with Bill Demott:
About Chris Jericho defending Bill Demott:
About a possible return to WWE of he and Bill Demott:
About the decision of being in Big Brother:
About the inspiration from Undertaker and Kane in his Víbora character:
About comments of Bret Hart saying wrestling need more big men:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?