Daughter of WWE Legend Talks WWE Tryout
WWE has released the following video, featuring Seini Draughn, the daughter of WWE Legend The Barbarian, discussing her recent WWE tryout and what separates her from other female talents:
Rosa Mendes
WWE has also released the following video of Rosa Mendes’ WWE Raw debut, which took place on December 29th, 2008:
Brie Bella Baby Watch
Below is Brie Bella’s “Baby Watch” update at 28 weeks pregnant:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?