Below is the final card for Sunday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV.
Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship:
Tag Team Turmoil for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles:
SmackDown Women’s Title Match:
-Natalya vs. Nikki Bella
2-on-1 Handicap Match:
-Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
-Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
Elimination Chamber Kickoff show match:
