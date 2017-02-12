Below is the final card for Sunday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV. As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE WWE Elimination Chamber results coverage beginning with the Kickoff show at 7pm EST. WZ will also be launching an updated version of our traditional play-by-play coverage, as we recently removed an intrusive ad which was appearing in the middle of articles. We are also working on other bug fixes to provide the fastest site we can, so stay tuned. Additionally, we will no longer be splitting the coverage up into numerous pages, but will be providing you with all the detailed play-by-play coverage on one single coverage page! Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship:

-John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose Tag Team Turmoil for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles:

-American Alpha (c) vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos SmackDown Women’s Title Match:

-Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi -Natalya vs. Nikki Bella 2-on-1 Handicap Match:

-Kalisto and Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler -Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper -Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James Elimination Chamber Kickoff show match:

-Mojo Rawley vs Curt Hawkins