Slow Motion Footage of 205 Live Fatal Five Way, Cesaro Takes the Ice with Former NHL Player (Videos), WWE Fans on John Cena Title Reigns

WWE Fans on John Cena Title Reigns

WWE.com has published a new poll asking fans “How many World Title reigns do you think John Cena will end his WWE career with?” As of this writing, 36% of the vote has gone to between 18 and 2o, 28% of the vote has gone to 17, 20% of the vote has gone to more than 20, and 16% of the vote has gone to 16 title reigns.

Slow Motion Footage of 205 Live Fatal Five Way

WWE has released the following slow motion video of of the Fatal Five way main event match on WWE 205 Live this week:

Cesaro Takes the Ice with Former NHL Player

WWE has also released footage of Cesaro overseas with former NHL player Tim Conboy: