The Bollywood Boyz Visit a Sikh Temple, WWE Releases More Classic Kurt Angle Footage (Videos), Today’s Wrestler Birthdays

Nick Paglino
bollywood boyz

Today’s Wrestler Birthdays

In today’s wrestler birthday news, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock turns 53 years old and former TNA star Hernandez turns 44.

The Bollywood Boyz Visit a Sikh Temple

Harv & Gurv Sihra give the WWE Universe a glimpse inside their culture as they attend service at a local Sikh temple:

WWE Releases More Classic Kurt Angle Footage

WWE has released more classic Kurt Angle footage, as seen in the videos below:

