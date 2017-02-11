The Bollywood Boyz Visit a Sikh Temple, WWE Releases More Classic Kurt Angle Footage (Videos), Today’s Wrestler Birthdays

Today’s Wrestler Birthdays
In today’s wrestler birthday news, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock turns 53 years old and former TNA star Hernandez turns 44.
The Bollywood Boyz Visit a Sikh Temple
Harv & Gurv Sihra give the WWE Universe a glimpse inside their culture as they attend service at a local Sikh temple:
WWE Releases More Classic Kurt Angle Footage
WWE has released more classic Kurt Angle footage, as seen in the videos below:
